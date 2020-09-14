Pine Grove Area High School students help to live stream football games

People who can't make it to the games in person can still catch the action live on YouTube.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Due to COVID Restrictions, a lot of bleachers were empty or had very few fans in attendance for week one of the high school football season.

"It was really odd because usually, you come to games, everyone is here, it's packed," Pine Grove Area senior Kolby Geesey said. "Good food and everything and it's so loud, but it was kind of like a ghost town. It felt empty. It was completely different from any other sports I've been to."

Some family members aren't able to see their loved ones compete in person but that doesn't mean they can't watch them at all.

Pine Grove Area High School has award-winning broadcasting and journalism classes.

The school has a TV studio, a student-run newspaper called the "Cardinal Chronicle" and this year, the district added a new set up.

Students can now live stream games on the internet, so people who can't make it in person can still catch the action live on YouTube.

"It's cool because you get to control it all and get to film it for the people," junior, Makiya Sholly said. "I'm kind of into photography and stuff like that so getting to understand how it all works, it just puts me in my element I guess you can say."

Pine Grove Area's week one game against Notre Dame Green Pond has nearly 5,000 views.

For those students looking to possibly get into television or journalism in the future, this can serve as great training and experience having to operate equipment and work with others.

"What we are is part of communications and I think that not only with the job I want to pursue in the future, but I think everything in life, communication is key," senior Erik Dubbs said.

You can catch the Pine Grove live streams here.