A stretch of Interstate 81 is open again after it was shut down for hours due to several crashes in Schuylkill County.

Police think an icy Interstate 81 caused cars to crash around midnight Thursday.

A tractor trailer, pickup, and PennDOT truck crashed near the Frackville exit.

The north and south lanes between the Mahanoy City and Frackville exits were closed for about three hours.

They are open Friday morning.