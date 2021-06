Firefighters rescued pets from an overnight fire in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday on the third floor of a home on East Arch Street in Pottsville.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters removed snakes, lizards, turtles, rats, and several dogs from the building.

Those animals are being cared for at Hillside SPCA.