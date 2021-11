The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn in Wednesday's drawing.

ZION GROVE, Pa. — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, November 3 drawing was sold in Schuylkill County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—1, 2, 24, 50, 57, and the red Powerball 26—to win $100,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Sheppton Mini Market on Center Street in Zion Grove gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

