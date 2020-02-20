Penn State Schuylkill Sends Dancers to THON

Students from the PSU Schuylkill are headed to Happy Valley for the 46-hour dance marathon.

While the 46-hour dance marathon that is THON takes place in Happy Valley, Penn State's branch campuses including one in Schuylkill County also contribute.



"I started here in 2010 and basically had no idea what THON even was and walked into a group of about 4-5 students who were very passionate and committed about THON and raised about $2,600 that year and to see how much it's progressed is just amazing and awesome to be a part of," said Tina Rose.



THON will take place this weekend and Penn State Schuylkill near Schuylkill Haven will be sending four students to dance.



The branch campus raised more than $31,000 to fight childhood cancer and is sponsoring Devin Pulaski, a 7-year-old cancer survivor from Palmyra.

"Our THON children are the most upbeat, positive kids you could ever meet. We recently went to a Hershey Bears hockey game with two of them and they just had a blast," said sophomore Leeana Gretsky.