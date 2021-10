Police say an 88-year-old man was killed around 4 p.m. on Friday.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Schuylkill County.

According to State Police, an 88-year-old man was walking along Deturksville Road near Pine Grove around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers say he was struck by an SUV and killed. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.