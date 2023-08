The wreck happened Thursday afternoon on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person has died after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, near Orwigsburg.

Investigators said the car veered off the road, hit some trees, and rolled over.

Ann Marie Zeall, 83, of Amity Township, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the hospital from injuries in the crash, according to the coroner.