Parents sentenced on child abuse charges

Jennifer Yost and Todd Richter were sentenced Wednesday on child abuse charges.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A set of parents in Schuylkill County will spend years locked up after abusing their children.

Jennifer Yost and Todd Richter were charged back in 2021 after locking their three children in the attic of their home in Minersville.

Police say the children were beaten, pushed down the stairs, and only given moldy food to eat.

Yost will spend up to 15 years in prison on aggravated assault and related charges.

Richter was sentenced to up to 4 1/2 years behind bars on child endangerment charges.