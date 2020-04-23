Parade of love: first responders show appreciation to frontline caregivers

A moment to show support and say thanks

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For just a few minutes, frontline caregivers at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill in Pottsville were able to step outside and escape, so they could be showered with a little love and appreciation

Over the last few weeks, they've been squaring off against the coronavirus and it was time for their efforts to be recognized. Behind their masks were plenty of smiles.

"It's just so energizing," Bill Reppy, president of LVH-Schuylkill said. "Our staff, as well as the people in the parade quite frankly that hosted it for us, are on the front lines every day against this battle."

First responders from across the area, as well as Jeep Enthusiasts of PA, paraded through the LVH-Schuylkill campus as a way to say thank you to all of the doctors and nurses for what they've done to serve the community in the fight against COVID-19.

The parade didn't last long, but it served its purpose of uplifting those who have provided critical services during the pandemic.

"It definitely increased the morale of our department," Kimberly Felty, a nursing supervisor said. "It's not an easy time to go through, but having the support from our community really does help."

"It's so rewarding to be in this profession right now to be able to help our community and to have the community come out and support us," Reppy added. "We honor them, just as they honored us today."