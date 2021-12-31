Pandemic, warm weather changing NYE celebrations

Cities in our area are preparing to ring in the new year. Coronavirus concerns and unseasonably warm temperatures are making the celebrations feel different.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The countdown is on to 2022. Pottsville's Garfield Square is ready for a crowd, welcoming back residents for a New Year's Celebration for the first time since 2020. Last year, the city's annual toast to the New Year was canceled because of the pandemic.

"I think every city is this year looking going, last year put a damper on New Year's Eve," said David Clews, Pottsville Mayor-Elect. "We all want to get back to as much normalcy as possible."

At midnight, the City of Pottsville will raise a bottle to the New Year, but that beverage won't be as frosty-cold as in previous years.

January 2022 is almost here, but with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s, residents are still acting like it's fall.

"Usually this time of year you're not going out for walks," said Emilie Baker of Pottsville. "But today we got out for a walk. We went to Pressed Coffee, had some coffee there, and just kind of enjoying the weather before the New Year."

"It's oddly warm out," said Megan Hayes of Schuylkill Haven. "We're taking it in, enjoying the weather while we can before snow actually comes."



The warm weather could bring more residents down to the square. Police barriers are ready to block off traffic and the Yuengling container is in place.

Still, the record-breaking coronavirus case counts seen in recent days are a cause for concern in the city.

Clews said there's plenty of room for people to spread out and enjoy the evening.

"Here in Garfield Square, we have a huge area," he said. "So social distancing is certainly possible and should not be an issue."