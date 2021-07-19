PA Game Commission employee injured in ATV hit and run

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in identifying an ATV rider who hit a Game Commission employee and took off.
Officials with the PA Game Commission say it happened Monday morning around 10:30 in State Game Lands 326 in Butler Township in Schuylkill County.
According to a news release, someone riding an ATV ran over the employee then took off.
That employee suffered a serious injury to his leg and was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the Game Commission's Southeast Region office at 610-926-3136.