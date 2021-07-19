PA Game Commission employee injured in ATV hit and run

Officials say it happened Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in identifying an ATV rider who hit a Game Commission employee and took off.

Officials with the PA Game Commission say it happened Monday morning around 10:30 in State Game Lands 326 in Butler Township in Schuylkill County.

According to a news release, someone riding an ATV ran over the employee then took off.

That employee suffered a serious injury to his leg and was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.