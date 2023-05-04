Owner of waxing salon facing sex charges

Troopers believe five women were assaulted while getting waxing services.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The owner of a salon in Schuylkill County has been charged with sex crimes.

Troopers say Leonard Serrani of Auburn sexually assaulted five clients while they were getting waxing services at his business, ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon near Schuylkill Haven.

Investigators said the assaults happened between May 2018 and December 2022.

Serrani faces six counts of aggravated indecent assault and six counts of indecent assault.

He was arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. He also had to hand over his passport.

State police ask any other victims to call them at 570-754 4600.