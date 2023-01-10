Orwigsburg borough office moves to new location

Borough employees are getting their hands dirty so their new office can open as soon as possible.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — The Orwigsburg borough office will soon leave the home it shares with the police department on North Warren street.

It's moving several blocks away to South Liberty Street and into the building that used to be Santander Bank.

And yes, the drive-thru window will stay.

“That's always a benefit, you know, drive up, stay in your car, lower down your window, drawer comes out, put your payment in there, and the drawer closes,” said Randall Miller, Orwigsburg Borough Manager.

For decades the borough office has shared the building on North Warren Street with the Orwigsburg police.

Before that, the building served as a school, a history that the borough wants to preserve.

“With us moving down there, and the police staying here, it ended up being the most cost-effective way of protecting a building, first of all. It's now an asset now, so the borough has another asset. And making it possible for the police to do what they need to do,” Miller explained.

With the borough office moving out, the police department plans to expand and modernize.

“The police will have their own location, they will be able to handle things without any issues of people coming in contact with police or perpetrators. Perpetrators will be here in one location, so the public doesn't have to see that,” added Miller.

Throughout the renovation process at the former bank building on South Liberty street, the borough has gone through delayed shipments for carpet and flooring.

“Our original move-in time was slated for just after Thanksgiving. But with all the delays and the things getting accomplished, contractors having to work elsewhere, so it pushed us back a little, but it's okay,” Miller said.

Inspiring borough manager Randall Miller and some of his coworkers to get their hands dirty.

“We did a lot of work ourselves, myself and another member of the borough council did a lot of the tear out work, so we tore it up, took things down, got a big dumpster out back, threw stuff away,” he said.

As long as construction stays on track, Orwigsburg's new borough office will be up and running by the end of January.