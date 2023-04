The monthly outdoor market kicks off April 15 in Schuylkill County.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Once a month, more than 30 vendors will set up shop in downtown Pottsville.

For April, organizers are transforming the parking lot at Alvernia CollegeTowne into an outdoor market.

Organizers hope it will help more businesses get noticed by the community.

A portion of sales from the market will also help different programs in Schuylkill County.