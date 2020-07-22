Online petition against county purchase of former grocery store picks up steam

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to stop Schuylkill County from turning the former GIANT into a prison pre-release center.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The signage has been removed.

There are no shopping carts in the parking lot and even though the GIANT food store, which served the community in one form or another for nearly 40 years closed its doors back on July 9, it's become a huge talking point in the city.

"Pottsville deserves better," Mayor James Muldowney said. "Because I believe who we are, what work we've put into this in the last three and a half four years, the direction we're going and I think we're moving in the right direction and I think this would deflate us quite a lot."

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to stop Schuylkill County from purchasing the former grocery store off Route 61 and turn it into a prison pre-release center.

"While a pre-release center is needed in Schuylkill County, the location at one of the biggest commercial properties in downtown Pottsville, is not where it should go," Savas Logothetides of Pottsville Area Development Corporation said. "Turning a large, tax-paying entity into an institutionalized tax-exempt entity is not a good idea for taxpayers in the city, the county or the school district."

City officials also worry that a prison pre-release center would negatively impact the revitalization efforts that have been made of the past few years.

"It's not party-affiliated," Muldowney said. "It's what's best for this community and downtown Pottsville and what we've been working on for the past three and a half years."

"We had a strategic plan completed by a third party back in 2018," Logothetides said. "It outlined three pathways to revitalization. Downtown livability, arts, events and also improving the small business climate in Pottsville. When you look at putting a pre-release center in the commercial business district, it will act as a deterrent to both livability and small business owners looking to make investments in the city."

The county was asked to comment but it did not reply.