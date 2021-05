One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Schuylkill County.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames broke out at the home on South Jardin Street in Shenandoah just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to the chief, the fire started in the living room in the double block home.

One man home at the time. He is expected to be okay.

The first floor was gutted.