TAMAQUA, Pa. — A family escaped from their burning home in the middle of the night in Schuylkill County.

Crews were called to the home on West Cottage Avenue in Tamaqua around midnight.

The chief says five people were inside.

One person was burned and had to be flown to the hospital.

Everyone else made it out okay, but the home was gutted.