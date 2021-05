Route 901 is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the deadly crash.

CRESSONA, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

The crash happened in North Manheim Township along Route 901, also known as Gordon Nagle Trail.

A car and a tractor-trailer collided head-on around 3:30 p.m.

One person was killed and another flown to the hospital.