Bingo is back in Mahanoy City after three-month hiatus

With safety protocols in place, people could play again at West End Fire and Rescue.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — The competition was on at West End Fire and Rescue.

The game was put on hold due to Covid-19.

Before people could come in to play, they had to get their temperatures taken at the door, chairs were spaced six feet apart, and hand sanitizer was at the ready.

Dot Styka was overjoyed to be around others again and play bingo.

"I like to see my friends who I didn't see for so long and it's depressing at home alone. I mean I have friends but it's different when you can't get together," Styka said.

About 70 people came ready to play, including Pat Kechula, who hasn't missed a single bingo night in 28 years.

She was there before doors opened at 4 p.m.

"I was the first one here today I was here at 3:30," Kechula said.

West End Fire and Rescue's weekly Tuesday night Bingo brings in money that the fire company depends on.

"With Covid-19 it's really put a strain on our fundraising abilities. We're glad to see our players are back and hopefully, this will bring in some revenue for our company to keep it going," Lt. Kathleen Gavala said.