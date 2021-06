The crash happened on Sunday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say the wreck happened along Pleasant Hill Road in Pine Grove Township, near Tremont, around 11:46 a.m.

Police believe one driver lost control of his car and smashed into a car head on driven by Harvey Warner, 72, of Pine Grove.

Warner was killed.