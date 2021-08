The crash happened on Saturday afternoon.

One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man was driving on Gordon Nagle Trail in North Manheim Township, near Pottsville, when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car head-on.

Police say he later died at the hospital.

Both people in the other car are expected to be okay after the crash.