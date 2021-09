The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

MCADOO, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Officials say a tractor-trailer rolled over while on the on-ramp to Interstate 81 South from Route 309 in Kline Township, near McAdoo.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

The on-ramp will remain closed until further notice.