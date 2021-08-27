One dead after crash in Schuylkill County

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 901.

One man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday night.

According to officials, Ryan Little, 24, of Mount Carmel, was traveling east on Route 901 in Barry Township, near Hegins, just before 6 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line, striking a van.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the van were transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.