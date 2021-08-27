One dead after crash in Schuylkill County

One man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday night.
According to officials, Ryan Little, 24, of Mount Carmel, was traveling east on Route 901 in Barry Township, near Hegins, just before 6 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line, striking a van.
Little was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people in the van were transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.
Police believe speed and road conditions may have contributed to the cause of the crash in Schuylkill County.