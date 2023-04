The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the crash happened along Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office confirms one person died in the crash.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.