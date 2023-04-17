One dead after a Schuylkill County crash

Officials says a two-vehicle crash at a stop sign landed one man in the hospital.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after sustaining major injuries in a crash in Schuylkill County Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Bulls Head Road and Elm Street in Norwegian Township.

Police say James Davidson of Pottsville failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle driven by Jori Stefnic of Pottsville.

Davidson was transported to Lehigh Valley East after the crash. He succumbed to his injuries.

