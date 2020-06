The car flipped off the road and rolled a few hundred feet into the woods.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed while emergency crews work to free a person trapped in a car after a crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Mile Hill Road in Kline Township.

According to crews on the scene, the car flipped off the road and rolled a few hundred feet into the woods.

Officials said one person is still trapped in the car.

There's no word on if anyone else may have been inside the car or what caused the wreck.