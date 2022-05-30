Observing Memorial Day in Schuylkill County

A number of parades took place across Schuylkill County to honor veterans and military families, including Mahanoy City.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Families lined the streets of Mahanoy City for the annual Memorial Day parade which featured more organizations than in years past.

”It's just great to do this every year because you can see how much we've changed over the years and how much the community has gotten together. I remember when we first did it, this wasn't as big but now it's grown and it got bigger over the years,” explains Nevaeh Kennedy of Mahanoy City.

Kennedy and her friends have taken part in the parade since they were toddlers. They're happy to march alongside new participants including Leiby's Carriage Service.

“This is our first time doing the memorial parade in Mahanoy City. We are so thankful for our military who's done so much for our country and we were completely honored to be asked to participate,” mentions Marisa Marmas, owner of Leiby's Carriage Service.

While showcasing their horses, Marmas hopes this parade can bring awareness about the importance of farm animals to kids.

“If I can create a spark of interest for these kids to get involved IN 4-H, get involved with the Equestrian center, farming in general, that means a lot to us,” Marmas adds.

Whether they were marching in the parade or just watching, the parade was the highlight for many kids on this Memorial Day.

But it's also a great way for kids to understand the importance of Memorial Day.

“I think it's good for the kids to see the flags and everyone dressed up and know that it's truly not about the parade and candy and that there's a lot more behind it,” shares Carley Hesara of Mahanoy City.

“I feel like it's a good way to show kids how to respect veterans and to make them feel happy that they did it even though they fought and some of them died,” Gracie Sendach of Mahanoy City says.

The Mahanoy City United Veterans put on another successful Memorial Day parade and are already looking forward to next year.