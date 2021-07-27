Nursing home celebrates 6th resident reaching 100

A nursing home in Schuylkill County is celebrating and with good reason. They now have six residents over 100 years old.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's a collection of wisdom.

Six Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill residents have reached a remarkable milestone, turning 100.

Five of them attended the celebration at the nursing home outside Pottsville. The oldest, Maude Karwois, 104, is in the hospital and doing well.

Harold Furness, 101, is the man they call "The Colonel."

He's a World War II veteran who says he's been fortunate.

"You think, 'oh I wouldn't want to live that long,' but every day is precious," said Furness.

Anna Benulis, 103, enjoyed the day with her family.

Betty Gerber is a year younger, at a spry 102.

"I just keep plugging along," she said.

Gerber has been active all her life and loves to dance.

"One of my favorite memories is that I won a waltz contest," she recalled. "I think 100 couples started till we got down to just my partner and I. That was a thrill."

Anna Balas, 102, credits hard work for her longevity.

"We had a farm, I used to milk cows," said Balas.

Each centenarian received a certificate of recognition and a specially embroidered blanket with their name and birthdate.

An afternoon filled with the music of old was capped off with cake.

Ede Harville had the honor of cutting the cake.

She insists she is a straight shooter.

"Remember, I tell it like it is," said Harville.

Maybe sweets are the key to a long life.

Harville made sure she got the biggest piece of cake.

She just passed the century mark Monday and still can't believe it.

"100," said Harville, astounded. "I don't know where all those years went."

These wise Schuylkill County residents, reminding us all to enjoy life.

"Just be happy," said Balas.

And connect with others.