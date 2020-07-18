North Schuylkill proposes plan for reopening schools

North Schuylkill school district's plan to reopen includes an "all or nothing" proposition when it comes to students learning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — North Schuylkill school district recently released its reopening plans for the start of the school year.

In a survey that’s set to be sent out to parents next week, it gives families the option to choose between 100 percent in-person instruction OR 100 percent online instruction.

Each family will be asked to commit to one option for the first month of school.

After that, learning instructions will be reevaluated every month.

The district superintendent says the plan is based solely on the guidelines set by the state.

"Really, the plan is based on the district's ability to follow the state, local, and federal guidelines to the best of our ability," said Robert Ackell, North Schuylkill School district.

Parents we spoke with whose children go to school in the district say they have differing views on whether or not to keep their child home and learn or send them to school.

"I think they need to be in school, I really do, but is it safer to be at home? Yeah," said Todd Burd, a grandparent.

"100 percent in school, and like I said, it was really hard for him last year at the end of the year. The two weeks were hard enough and then, it was another two weeks, and then another two weeks, and then it was just the end," said Marie Bair, parent.

But for parents who have more than one child, they say they’re faced with a tougher decision.

"So this for me puts me in a situation where I have to decide per child because my oldest one whose about to be a senior desperately wants to finish her senior year, physically in the school, but there are reservations I have about the younger ones," said Kimberlily Brown, parent.

"You know we wanna work with our families and our communities and this survey information will help us plan on how to reopen the district," said Ackell.