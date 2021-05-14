x
Schuylkill County

North Carolina man robs Schuylkill County bank

Officials say the robbery happened Friday morning.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from North Carolina was arrested on Friday after robbing a bank in Schuylkill County.

According to state police, police responded to the Wells Fargo on Pottsville Park Plaza in Norweigan Township on Friday after a man robbed the bank and fled on foot.

Manasseh Corder, 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was later found behind a nearby grocery store with the money taken from Wells Fargo.

Corder told police he robbed the bank due to being homeless.

He is locked up on Friday in Schuylkill County.