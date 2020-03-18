Nonprofits in Pottsville fighting hunger during school shutdown

Nonprofit organizations in Pottsville are coming together to fight hunger and provide for the kids.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — With schools shutdown statewide because of the coronavirus, there are some parents who are struggling to feed their children. Two nonprofit organizations in Pottsville are coming together to fight hunger and provide for the kids.

Lunch bags are filled and taken out for delivery or pickup at St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen in Pottsville.

"We served over 110 kids today and we expect that number to climb through next week," Jeffery Dunkel of Dustin's Adventureland said.

All of this work and preparations are being done in the fight against hunger and COVID-19.

"In a time like this, people need to come together, not come apart," said Theresa Alexander, St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen.

The coronavirus has shut down all schools across the state. That became a concern for parent who rely on the schools to feed their children. But the soup kitchen and Dustin's Adventureland, two nonprofit organizations, have teamed up to provide lunches for families in need around Schuylkill County.

"We got tons of donations from all different types of businesses, monetary donations, food donations, volunteers coming in to help from 7:30 this morning to at least 1 o'clock today," Dunkel said.

"I think it's a great idea that they're helping kids with school lunches even though they're not in school and it helps out with the families who are in need getting stuff for their children while they're out of school," said parent Darren Amos.

Families who want to join the program, or those who want to help can sign up by contacting Dustin's Adventureland.

"We feed over 12,000 people a year here at the soup kitchen. To see that there are families reaching out to Jeff and this program with students who are in need, it doesn't surprise me at all. It makes my heart smile," Alexander added.