New program helping Schuylkill County fight blight

Officials in Schuylkill County have new firepower in the fight against blight. A new program is helping the county get rid of properties that are falling apart.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Schuylkill County is addressing a growing problem in its communities: run-down, blighted properties.

Schuylkill County Grant Manager Ryan Zimmerman says a new program funded by a state grant is helping municipalities demolish old buildings that are falling apart.

The county is listing two properties in Tamaqua and three in Mahanoy City this week, putting the demolition up for bid.

William Davidson said two homes in the 600 Block of West Market Street in Mahanoy City have been empty since he moved in across the street back in 2002.

"I would say within the past five years it's gotten really, really bad," Davidson said.

County officials said they can't demolish properties unless they're owned by the municipality, but Mahanoy City recently acquired these homes.

Davidson will be happy to see them go.

"I'm sure the neighbors would just think it's wonderful, because who would want to live next door to that?" he said. "I'm just amazed that their house is not destroyed from the other two houses, because the rain and the snow goes in there. It's got to do something to the other side of the house."

An old printing press a few blocks away on West South Street will be demolished as well. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they believe the building, with dried, rotting wood on the exterior, presents a fire hazard.

"Look at Mahanoy City. There's at least two homes in every block like that," Davidson said.

The only property set to be demolished that's not owned by a municipality is a home in the 300 block of East Broad Street in Tamaqua. It's owned by the nonprofit Tamaqua Historical Society. The county is allowed to use grant money for demolitions if the property is a nonprofit.

"The home sits right in front of the Burkhardt Moser log cabin, the oldest structure in Tamaqua.

Some neighbors said they understand why the county would want to get rid of this home; so you can see the cabin from the roadway. Others think there are more pressing properties in the area.

A home in the 200 block of West Cottage Avenue in Tamaqua will be leveled as well.

Davidson said many properties in the county have been left to rot.

"If you look at Shenandoah, Gilberton, it's happening all over," he said. "The younger people just don't want to be here. They want to get out and go to the big city."