New parking garage opens in downtown Pottsville

A new parking garage was unveiled in Schuylkill County and officials said it's an important part of one city's downtown.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Pottsville city officials cut the ribbon Friday on the new Mahantongo Parking Garage in the city's downtown Friday, finishing a project four years in the making.

Mayor Jim Muldowney said the three-level, 222-spot garage was a necessary replacement and an important part of the city's revitalization.

"It was like a kind of kick in the teeth when we found out we had to knock the old one down, and now we had another part of the puzzle to put in," Muldowney said.

But now it's out with the old, in with the new.

Pottsville Parking Authority Executive Director Ian Lipton hopes the garage will encourage more growth downtown, with signs pointing visitors to local shops and restaurants.

"We've got a business climate that is improving, and it can't improve without adequate parking spaces," Lipton said.

The garage features motion sensor lighting and a new security system. It has two electric vehicle charging spots, an elevator, and spacious stairwells.

"It is a facility that is truly state of the art," Lipton said.

The new garage is just down the hill from Pottsville's biggest attraction, Yuengling. The nation's oldest brewery brings in more than 70,000 visitors every year.

"I think people still came because Yuengling is a great site to see, but it might have been a little more difficult for them to find parking," the mayor said. "Now, it will be much easier for them."

Yuengling was a big contributor. Richard Yuengling provided a jumpstart, giving $2.8 million to the $8 million project.

"Without their commitment to the city, this project would've never reached fruition," Lipton said.

City officials said the new garage provides the spaces for a bright future.

"I feel great about it," Muldowney said. "I think it's going to bring so much to the city."