New Art Education Center in Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Walk In Art Center hosted a grand opening Tuesday for its new Art Education Center.

The spot in Schuylkill Haven offers individual creative studios for artists to develop and exhibit their work.

Those creatively inclined can also attend classes and workshops for all skill levels.

"I think it's a lot of fun. They offer some nice classes, not only for kids, but for the adults too, um, but I know she was in the summer camps and really enjoyed them," said Stacie Cromyak, Port Carbon.

The first 50 kids at the grand opening got a free swag bag of art supplies, coupons, and snacks.