New apartments coming to Tamaqua

The project in downtown Tamaqua will modernize three buildings along West Broad Street.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — New affordable housing units are on the way in Schuylkill County.

Project backers toured the former Tamaqua National Bank.

Some apartments will also be going in above the Tamaqua Historical Society Museum.

a series of grants and more than $4 million from Riverview Bank, will help cover the $5.6 million price tag.

"In time and a lot of communities are struggling to revitalize their downtown and maintain their downtown, it's really nice to see a large investment in not just the physical improvements here in our town, but the creation of apartment units where people can live in our community," explained Micah Gursky, Tamaqua Area Community Partnership Executive Director.