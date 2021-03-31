Nana, 95, still along for the ride at Schuylkill County Harley-Davidson store

Fern Schaeffer, as known as "Nana," was the first full-time employee when her husband and son opened the business.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Ever since Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson opened 54 years ago along Brick Road in Orwigsburg, Fern Schaeffer, also known as "Nana," has been along for the ride.

"I've always called it my second home. I get up and go to work," said Fern "Nana" Schaeffer, the owner of the dealership.

Nana, now 95 years old, was the first full-time employee when her husband and son opened the business.

"I don't know where the time went because there was always something to do," Nana said. "I spent many nights here, catching up with all the paperwork."

With a walker in hand, Nana still works, Sorting the mail, doing notary work, and as her family likes to put it, keeping everyone in line.

Growing up, Nana loved riding motorcycles and occasionally will go for a ride in the sidecar.

"Nana used to ride her own back in the day. She was doing that long before that was a hip thing to do as a lady. She used to ride herself a lot," said Denise Calderone, one of Fern's granddaughters.

When people think of motorcycles, they usually associate the industry with being male-dominated. But at Schaeffer's, that's not the case. The business is run by family and women.

"She always made it that it was a woman-run business because she did the parts ordering, the bike selling, the part selling, everything back when everything first started," Calderone said. "My grandfather and my dad were the mechanics."

Nana's two granddaughters and daughter-in-law Carol Schaeffer run the shop alongside her.