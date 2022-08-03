Music department dedicates concert to Ukraine relief

Music students in Schuylkill County are working to make a difference in Ukraine by dedicating their performance to an audience overseas.

ASHLAND, Pa. — The North Schuylkill Junior-Senior High Music Department works hard outside of rehearsals, collecting goods and donations for the Ukraine Relief Fund.

Michael Spotts, a North Schuylkill Sophomore explains, “We take them and we give them to our Archeparchy down in Philly and then they'll send them over in a plane to Poland and then we have people running back and forth to get the stuff into Ukraine.”

Michael and his classmate Nick will perform a special duet in Ukrainian during a concert Wednesday night. But all eyes will be on the table of products piled high for Ukrainian families.

Nick Meridionale, a North Schuylkill Sophomore, shares, “It's very special because I've been a Ukrainian Catholic my entire life, seeing this going on is really saddening and my favorite program in the entire school is helping with this situation.”

Partnering with St. Michael's Ukrainian church is another way the music department is giving back. A lesson Choral Director Brandi Kline likes to drive home.

“I say to my kids all the time, whether you become a musician or not, it's irrelevant to me. I want you to leave here and be a good person and be willing to help your community, your family, your friends when they need it,” Kline added.

Kline says all monetary donations from the concert will directly benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund.

“I hope this event helps a lot more people around the community do the same thing as we did. I hope this also inspires more schools to do this.” Said Spotts at the end of the interview.

If you would like to help donate to the Ukrainian Relief Fund, come to the concert this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at North Schuylkill Junior-Senior High School.