Muhammad Ali training camp getting historical marker

The champ trained at the place in Schuylkill County for some of his biggest fights

DEER LAKE, Pa. — He was the greatest, and now the place in our area where he trained is getting special recognition.

Fighter's Heaven in Schuylkill County, the place where legendary boxer Muhammad Ali trained, will receive a historical marker, one of 24 approved by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Ali used the camp in the early 1970s, training for some of his most memorable fights against Joe Frazier and George Foreman.