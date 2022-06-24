Mrs. T's commercial filmed in Schuylkill County

The latest commercial for the popular pierogi brand was filmed at Shenandoah Valley High School on Friday.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cafeteria at Shenandoah Valley High School transformed into a commercial set on Friday, giving middle school students from the area a chance to be a star.

"At first, I really didn't want to do it. And then I started to enjoy it as I was with my friends," said Cole Meskuas, 7th-grade.

Mrs. T's pierogies chose to stay in its hometown of Shenandoah to shoot its upcoming national commercial the students learned that acting is not always as easy as it looks.

"It could take so many times just to do one simple thing. We only did one simple thing that lasted 3 seconds and it took 45 minutes just to get it down of how to do it," said Gene Sinkus, 7th-grade.

"I didn't know you couldn't look at the camera. For commercials, they really don't want you to. And just pretending to talk with each other can be hard because you don't know what to talk about," said Breonna Zelinsky, 7th grade.

The commercial highlights how Mrs. T's pierogies can help schools meet nutritional guidelines. Many of the students get excited when their school serves pierogis for lunch.

"Our school is so big on pierogis too, like that's one of our favorite foods. That's all we wait for at lunch sometimes, we don't care how long we wait for it, we're always excited for it. Plus it's cool that I get to do this with my friends," said Elijah Alexander, 7th-grade.

Now the students are left with a greater appreciation for the commercial-making process.

"It's not as easy as you think. You think a 15-second commercial would take an hour or two to film, but for us, it's taking all day just to get the simplest stuff," said Gene.

And they have another reason to love their hometown pierogis.