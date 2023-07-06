More sex charges filed against salon owner in Schuylkill County

Troopers said salon owner Leonard Serrani of Auburn sexually assaulted clients receiving waxing services at his business near Schuylkill Haven.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a salon in Schuylkill County is facing more allegations of sex crimes against his customers.

On Thursday, troopers charged Leonard Serrani of Auburn with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault and eleven counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.

This is the second set of charges against Serrani stemming from complaints of sexual assault while clients received waxing services at ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon on Long Run Road in Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven.

He was charged in May with six counts of aggravated indecent assault and six counts of indecent assault.

Allegations against Serrani date back to May 2018. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 19.