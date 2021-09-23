More rainfall in soaked Schuylkill County

It was yet another round of rain in Schuylkill County. Earlier this month, the county saw record rainfall and flooding.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Heavy rain turned puddles to ponds in Schuylkill County once again.

Water pooled in a field in Landingville, attracting the ducks. The area saw heavy flooding at the beginning of the month, filling basements in nearby homes.

The same was true a few miles down the road in Schuylkill Haven, where the lake at Bubeck Park overflowed into an adjacent parking lot. Angela Sedicino and Carrie Stahley work there.



"It came up pretty far, like halfway through the parking spaces beside of the dam," Sedicino said. "They had it drained right in the morning, they were prepared for it, but it was still crazy."

"It was a little scary," Stahley added. "It was coming up pretty fast and strong."



But this time around, the rains weren't enough for the water to break the banks or spill over the dam.



"I knew it wasn't going to be as bad, but it is flowing," Sedicino said.



Neighbors who were cleaning up here just a few weeks ago are now breathing a sigh of relief.



"It was pretty high last time, so I definitely feel for them, and I'm sure they got flooded," Stahley said. "I feel bad for them."



Sandra Bowers agrees.



"It's beautiful, but I wouldn't want to live here," she said.



Bowers and her husband come from their home in Pottsville to walk their dog here every day. They enjoy watching the wildlife and taking in the scenery.

Despite the recent flooding, Bowers welcomes the rain.



"I don't think we got a lot more than we ever do," she said. "I'm sick of the heat. I'm glad it's not hot."



Umbrellas in hand, Stahley and Sedicino said they've had enough.

"I'm tired of the rain, but I do agree that it's better than snow," Stahley said.

In that case, we'll enjoy the rain while it lasts.