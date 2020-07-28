Historic building being renovated into senior lofts

An old factory in Schuylkill County is on its way to finishing a comeback story, and borough officials say it's a big step toward turning that area around.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — "Minersville is on the move," said borough manager Bob Mahalchick about the renovation and construction going on at an old garment factory that's been empty for 50 years.

"It's a great addition aesthetically and economically to the borough."

QSP Development and Quandel Construction have been hard at work this summer, turning this notable structure that was almost dilapidated, into a luxurious senior high rise—a project that many people here are excited about.

"Instead of a vacant building, you have 30 elderly apartments, LIFE Geisinger moving into town with about 50 to 60 jobs, so that's a plus and it's a jewel of the city," said Craig Shields of QSP Development.

The five-story building will have 10 apartment units on each floor for senior citizens in the area. The first floor will be a parking garage and Geisinger will also have a space on the second floor, providing health care to people in this part of Schuylkill County, while also bringing jobs to the area.

Borough officials say this is a crucial step toward revitalizing the borough.

"The demographic here is in need of affordable housing for elderly, combined with LIFE Geisinger. LIFE Geisinger serves as a senior citizen day care and they tend to the medical needs of the people of this town and the surrounding areas and I think the combination of those two really serves the community well," said Bud Quandel of Quandel Construction.