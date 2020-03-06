Graduation Day for students in Schuylkill County

There were plenty of smiles and cheers as students from Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Minersville graduated.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Dressed in their caps and gowns, 13 senior students from six area school districts stood outside of their homes with family and friends for a graduation parade, all to celebrate their accomplishments.

"Today is a day of excitement for him, and he understands that there's something else in the future. We're not sure exactly what yet, but he understands this is a step forward to something more," said Jill Fetrow, sister of graduate Mark Fetrow.

Faculty and staff from the school went door to door and presented each student with a certificate that acknowledges they completed their education requirements.

Diplomas for each student will come from the county.

Senior awards were also given out and the class advisor completed the traditional of the tassel, which signifies the student has graduated.

Although it's not the traditional celebration the school normally does, the administration wanted the students to know just how much they're cared about.

"They've done some amazing things and it's just we wanted to do something to make sure they were celebrated and make sure they realize how special they are to us because they truly are; they are special to us," said Intermediate Unite 29 Principal Paula Hromyak.

While this year hasn't been easy on students, these challenges didn't discourage them from their ultimate goal of graduation.

"It's a huge accomplishment. This year has been hard for him with doing school work from home, trying to have phone conferences, Zoom meetings, and it has been a lot of work. But he put a lot of work into it, so I'm very proud," said Brittany Arnold, program supervisor of Allied Services.

"Some have been there a few years, some have been there most of their educational career so it's been, it's been amazing to watch the kids change and grow and learn new things and just come into their own," Hromyak added.