Minersville giving property a facelift

Minersville is cleaning up a property that many residents call the eyesore of the borough.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Piles of tires, random debris, and deteriorating chicken coops are what you see when you drive through Minersville on Route 901.

Borough Manager Bob Mahalchick remembers when those pens were filled with roosters that would wake him up every morning for school.

"It was a garage, gas station, and the gentleman used to sell on this lot right here," he said.

The owner has since passed, leaving an old garage behind to get progressively worse over the years.

The Minersville Borough Council bought the property a year ago and planned to give it a much-needed facelift.

"It came down to improving the quality of life for our residents. I mean, nobody should have to live nearby to something like this," Mahalchick added.

"This is a piece of property, as you're aware, that's right on the main street as you come into the borough. So, it's an important piece of property for the borough to make sure it's properly cleaned up and not an eyesore," explained Albert Evans, Minersville's solicitor.

The property was in such bad condition that the DEP says it's a safety hazard for the people living in Minersville and the environment.

"There are underground storage tanks here, and we were worried about those. But also the vehicles that were abandoned, the tires, the garbage tires on the property," Evans said.

After removing more than 70 vehicles from the property, they can see its potential for a new business in Minersville.

"It would make it much easier for the borough to clean it up, and it would also make it much easier for the borough to sell it," Evans said.

"With the potential here, it's a huge lot, plus it's a great location; it's right on the highway," added Mahalchick.

The borough council says it has already been approached by people willing to bid on the property, with plans to make it part of Minersville's revitalization efforts.