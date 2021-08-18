Minersville Area Skatepark's future in jeopardy

Rising insurance costs and the lack of fundraisers last year mean the park doesn't have enough money to pay the bills.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — It was a concrete vision when it was built in 2014 to give those in Minersville a place to catch some air.

But the future of the Minersville Area Skatepark is in jeopardy.

"It's a lot more than that to me. It's just a great way to get some exercise and as a skateboarding culture, like, if this were to go away, it just would hit me, you know, harder than just losing a park," said Sean Stramara of Lake Winola.

Borough officials require the organization that runs the park to have insurance to keep the park open, but with an increase in the insurance premium, mixed with the inability to host fundraisers last year because of the pandemic, the park doesn't have enough money to pay its $4,000 insurance bill.

It's due next month.

"The deal for us was either pay it ourselves or don't build the park, and we couldn't look at the kid's faces and say we're not doing it for that reason, and like I said, up until this year... we never had a problem raising the money," said Bobbie Domlesky, with the Minersville Area Skatepark Association.

As people show up to the skatepark, they're greeted with this sign, letting them know about the first fundraiser of the year and why it's important for them to show up.

Marie Lutkus's grandkids used to come to the skatepark. Now she volunteers for the fundraisers.

"It offered the community a place for the children to gather, someplace to go. A common theme throughout all of our depressed areas is there's nothing for the children to do. And this gives children, as I said, ages 6 to 45 something to do," said Marie Lutkus of Pottsville.

If the skatepark doesn't get the insurance money, the borough will shut it down.

"This is definitely the best park around. There are other options. Let's just hope it doesn't come to that," Stramara said.