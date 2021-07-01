Merry Christmas in the Julian Calendar

New Year's Eve was a week ago, but Christmas was still celebrated by some today.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — Hearing "Merry Christmas" a week into January might sound odd for some, but not for folks at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church in St. Clair.

"It is a necessary celebration to keep us centered in the reality of what we have to be doing in our lives, and that is making our journey to be like the one whose image we have been created in," said Fr. Jeff Zias.

Nearly 100 people of Orthodox Christian faith gathered inside this storied place of worship to celebrate Christmas according to the Julian Calendar, which falls 13 days after December 25 on January 7.

For those at St. Michael's, it's a valued religious family tradition that goes back many generations.

"For my parents, my grandparents, my great-great-grandparents, January 7 was always Christmas, and for us, it just remains that way. On the 25th, we celebrate, we help our friends celebrate, but January 7 is Jesus," said Jack Shandor.

"There's something really unique and special about being separate and distinct in that we are more fully aware and can focus on the birth of Christ and not focus on the commercialism," Fr. Zias said.

While many at the service have been celebrating Julian Christmas for years, others recognized the holiday for the first time.