Shoveling to do in McAdoo

Our entire area is blanketed in snow, including Schuylkill county, where one borough usually gets hit harder than the rest because of its elevation.

MCADOO, Pa. — It's not often you look down at your speedometer and see you can only safely max out at 40 miles per hour on Interstate 81 south, but conditions like these will certainly keep you in check and force you to grab your shovels.

"This is my third time. I was out here last night doing the same thing. It just keeps building up, repeat and repeat," Matthew Wersinger said.

Newswatch 16 took a trip to McAdoo, where the snow was coming down, and the visibility was minimal. This part of Schuylkill County is at a higher elevation, so the borough is prone and used to getting hit with big snowstorms, including this one, which could last over the course of three days.

"Nonstop snow," said Ashley Scintilla. "It almost looks like a whiteout when you come out here. Constant shoveling, it's freezing, don't want to go anywhere!"

But people here were doing what they had to do — shoveling every couple of hours, roaming the streets by four-wheeler, and making the best out of this snow day, which could end being snow days.