One killed, one injured in Schuylkill County workplace accident

The work crew was at the former Northeastern Power co-gen facility in Kline Township.

MCADOO, Pa. — An accident at an industrial park in Schuylkill County left one man dead and another in critical condition.

According to the McAdoo fire chief, two men were part of a crew working to take down the former Northeastern Power co-gen facility in Kline Township when the accident occurred.

Emergency crews were called out around 1 p.m. On arrival, they found one man dead another critically injured.

The chief says a conveyor belt they were working on collapsed and fell nearly 100 feet.

The two men were part of a six-man crew who were hired by a company from Tennessee to dismantle the co-gen facility which shut down a few months ago.

The two men had been working about 100 feet up in the air when the chief said a "catastrophic" accident occurred. One of the men died. The critically injured worker was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest near Allentown

The fire chief says the federal government's Mine Safety and Health Administration or MSHA is now on site.

""At the present time, MSHA is at the scene and they are going to conducting a further investigation. There's some instability to what we believe is the conveyor belt that is still presently up, so they will be dealing with that so if they're going to release any further information, that will come them later today, I would believe," said McAdoo Fire Chief Bob Leshko.

A representative from OSHA was also called out to investigate.