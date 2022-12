The center located along Laurel Boulevard in Pottsville opened at 6 p.m. for those without power.

Power outages caused by the recent winter weather are currently affecting 631 customers in the city, according to PPL Electric.

According to PPL, the power will not be restored to those customers until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone without power is welcome to stay at Martz Hall overnight.