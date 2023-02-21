x
Schuylkill County

Martin's Farmhouse makes bakery comeback with fastnachts

Martin's Farmhouse was back in the bakery business after a five-year hiatus, raising money to help build a church.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A bakery made a comeback with its famous fastnachts in Schuylkill County.

Martin's Farmhouse sells gifts and furniture and used to have a bakery.

Martin's was back in the bakery business after a five-year hiatus.

Elling Donuts at the Goodwill Fire Company is raising money for a new church in Cressona.

"What a way to collaborate with the community and allow them to have their fastnachts back and to raise funds to build, all for the rebuilding project and remodeling project at church," said Jason Zimmerman, Martin's Fastnacht Coordinator.

Martin's sold out of fastnachts.

All of the proceeds from selling the donuts will go towards building the church in Schuylkill County.

